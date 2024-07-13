Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $228.05.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $187.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.22 and its 200-day moving average is $204.86. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,192,363. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

