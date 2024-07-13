Velan (TSE:VLN) Posts Earnings Results

Velan (TSE:VLN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Velan had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of C$105.64 million during the quarter.
Velan Price Performance
TSE:VLN opened at C$6.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.74. Velan has a 1 year low of C$5.03 and a 1 year high of C$12.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Velan Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Velan
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Velan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.