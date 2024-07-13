Veren (NYSE:VRN) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Scotiabank

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Veren Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE VRN opened at $8.01 on Friday. Veren has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00.

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Veren had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veren will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Veren Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veren

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Veren’s dividend payout ratio is currently -424.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRN. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veren Company Profile

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

