Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Gap Down to $57.99

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.99, but opened at $56.44. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $58.36, with a volume of 666,042 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 250.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 64,079 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 100,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

