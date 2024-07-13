Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 28,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE V opened at $265.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a 1-year low of $227.68 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Macquarie raised their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.44.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
