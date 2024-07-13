Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Short Interest Update

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 534,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSTO. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $38.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 16.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after acquiring an additional 123,307 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16,623.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 298,199 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

