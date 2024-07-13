Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Lowered to Hold at Baird R W

Baird R W downgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

VC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $110.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $159.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Visteon by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

