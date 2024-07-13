Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 1,357.1% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vodacom Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VDMCY opened at $5.48 on Friday. Vodacom Group has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $6.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Vodacom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

