Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 192.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $32.21.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,320,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,410,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 318,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 413,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 53,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VNO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.