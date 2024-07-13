Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 625,300 shares, a growth of 1,311.5% from the June 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Wag! Group

In related news, CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $48,353.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,791. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Adam Storm sold 29,443 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $50,053.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,361,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $48,353.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,947 shares of company stock valued at $627,922. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wag! Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wag! Group stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Wag! Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PET. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Wag! Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Wag! Group Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PET opened at $1.60 on Friday. Wag! Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wag! Group will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

