Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WMG. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a sell rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.12.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $30.91 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 120.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 41.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,201,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,684 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Warner Music Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,198,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,232 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,713,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,628,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 462.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,450,000 after buying an additional 832,990 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

