Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up to $53.41

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.41, but opened at $55.95. Wayfair shares last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 305,733 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,144 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $250,794.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,157.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $406,943.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $250,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,157.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,779 shares of company stock worth $3,331,694 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.