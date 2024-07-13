Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Increased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 338.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $104.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 128.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

