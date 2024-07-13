Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 875.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 49,216 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3,763.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on WERN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.69.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WERN stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.