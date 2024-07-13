Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Holdings Lessened by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,346 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

Western Digital Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WDC stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.17.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

