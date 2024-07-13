Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WPM has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WPM opened at $59.59 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,046,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,154,000. Marketfield Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 33,337 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.0% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 56,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $1,752,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

