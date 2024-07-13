Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,625 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $109.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.92. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $159.66.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

