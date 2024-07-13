Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of WGO stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $64.24.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,448,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,044,000 after purchasing an additional 161,987 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 484.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 832,187 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 877,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,948,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 675,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,452 shares during the period.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

