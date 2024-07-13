WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised WisdomTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.89.

WisdomTree Stock Up 0.4 %

WisdomTree stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. WisdomTree has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth $103,908,000. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in WisdomTree by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 7,793,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,008,000 after purchasing an additional 268,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WisdomTree by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,710,000 after purchasing an additional 294,060 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in WisdomTree by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,897,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,008,000 after purchasing an additional 141,354 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in WisdomTree by 7.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,788,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after buying an additional 194,369 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

