Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,259 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $71,677,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,079,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,789,000 after purchasing an additional 740,992 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,311,000 after purchasing an additional 262,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 607,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,858,000 after purchasing an additional 227,610 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $276,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $276,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,933 shares of company stock worth $15,130,227. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE WH opened at $73.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.25.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

