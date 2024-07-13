Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 165.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $131.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $963,332.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,900.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $963,332.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,900.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,515 shares of company stock worth $4,620,080. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

