Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Andrew M. Cohen Sells 3,861 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $33,629.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zuora Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ZUO opened at $9.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. Research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth $83,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zuora by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

