14,814 Shares in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 78,622.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Stock Up 1.1 %

SNDR stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.87.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

