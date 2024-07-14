238,857 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 238,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Graphic Packaging as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $27.52 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GPK

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.