2,726 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2024

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNCFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $168.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $169.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at $90,341,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,177 shares of company stock worth $814,791 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

