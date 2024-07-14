2,726 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $168.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $169.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at $90,341,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,177 shares of company stock worth $814,791 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

