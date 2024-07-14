28,619 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $131.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $133.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

