2,964 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth about $3,730,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Assurant by 62.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $168.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.22 and a 52-week high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.93.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

