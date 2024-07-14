4,000 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Chevron makes up 0.2% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 38.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 56,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 262,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,332,000 after acquiring an additional 60,166 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $155.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.08. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $286.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

