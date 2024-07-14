46,833 Shares in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 34,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 1,778.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Copa in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

Copa Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $96.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average is $99.37. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $78.12 and a 1 year high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.73 million. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

