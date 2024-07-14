4,992 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 6,793.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,327,000 after buying an additional 189,616 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 46.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 91.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,378,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,737,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FCN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FCN opened at $220.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.83. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.81 and a 52-week high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $11,163,977. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

