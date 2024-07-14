5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.82

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.82 and traded as high as C$6.10. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$6.00, with a volume of 91,988 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNP. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of 5N Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of C$532.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.82.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$87.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.32 million. 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.2529264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$30,044.00. In related news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 5,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,045.00. Also, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 5,800 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$30,044.00. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

