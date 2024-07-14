60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) Short Interest Down 15.0% in June

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,900 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 323,400 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 670,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SXTP opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

Featured Stories

