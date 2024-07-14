7,952 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 16.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SCI. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $71.77 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

