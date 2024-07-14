AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,942 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $917.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.39.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 410.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.