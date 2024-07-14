Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Reduced by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,389 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.33.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $559.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $503.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $247.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

