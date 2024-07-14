Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $20.99. 64,080 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 33,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00.

Aena S.M.E. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

