AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,142,300 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 1,619,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AEON Mall Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMLLF opened at C$11.60 on Friday. AEON Mall has a twelve month low of C$11.52 and a twelve month high of C$11.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.60.

AEON Mall Company Profile

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. It operates domestic and overseas shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

