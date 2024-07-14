Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Shares Down 28.6%

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 28.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 321,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 201,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88. The company has a market cap of C$3.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.17.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company markets ZIMED PF, a preservative-free bimatoprost ophthalmic solution. It also develops a range of prescription-free dry eye products under the OPTASE name; and REV-0100 for the treatment of stargardt disease.

