AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Position Lessened by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,462,000 after purchasing an additional 54,482 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 8.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 350,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,760,000 after buying an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 288,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,319,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after buying an additional 144,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $173.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.00 and a 1-year high of $224.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.48.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVAV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.20.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

