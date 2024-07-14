AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Update

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 812,800 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 653,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 31,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $378,840.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,775,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,651,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AFC Gamma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFCG. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 640,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 66,702 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 26.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Compass Point lowered AFC Gamma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

AFC Gamma Price Performance

Shares of AFCG opened at $8.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $180.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. Research analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is currently 369.24%.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

