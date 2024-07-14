AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCMGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNCM opened at $25.09 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. This is an increase from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Stories

