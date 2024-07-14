AIA Group Ltd Acquires New Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in W. P. Carey by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 191,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $974,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $58.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.12. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

