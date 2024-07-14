AIA Group Ltd Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
VLO stock opened at $147.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.76. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $184.79.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
