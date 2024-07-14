AIA Group Ltd Has $235,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,367 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $128.95 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

