AIA Group Ltd Has $273,000 Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 170.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 184.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Xylem by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $138.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.62.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

