AIA Group Ltd Lowers Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,444,022,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,933,000 after acquiring an additional 41,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,120,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,039,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 58,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 819 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $5,273,568 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.1 %

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,748.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,706.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,594.30. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,274.91 and a one year high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 191.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,857.18.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

