AIA Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,365,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 475.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 585,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 59.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $124.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average of $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

