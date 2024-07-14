Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Up 23.1% in June

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Air China Stock Performance
Shares of AIRYY opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 313.67 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. Air China has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $16.38.
Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Air China will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Air China Company Profile
Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.
