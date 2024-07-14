Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the June 15th total of 493,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 843.3 days.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

AKZOF stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.89.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

