Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Update

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the June 15th total of 6,970,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 72,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $17.67.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

